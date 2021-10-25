Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 235,573 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2,008.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.