Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

