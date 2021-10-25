Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 32,843 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 36.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 115.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $137.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.46. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

