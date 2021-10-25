Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 15,726 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Jabil worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 662,376 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $23,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $17,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,567. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $61.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

