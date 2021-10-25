Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.94. The company had a trading volume of 193,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $475.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

