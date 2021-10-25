Alexander’s (ALX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ALX opened at $285.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.