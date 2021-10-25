Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.23 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

