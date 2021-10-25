Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $22,038,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

