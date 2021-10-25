AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.23 Million

Brokerages predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will post sales of $637.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $619.40 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $284.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth about $166,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 627,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,355. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.58.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

