ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 4.2%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 9,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,772,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

