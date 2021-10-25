ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 4.2%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 9,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,772,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

