AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.41% of AAON worth $275,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAON by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 62.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in AAON by 75.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

