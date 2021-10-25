$8.88 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $8.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $131.93. 4,874,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

