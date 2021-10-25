$77.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $77.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the highest is $89.86 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 476.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $362.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455 over the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

