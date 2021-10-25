5,297 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

