$384.88 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to report $384.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.04 million and the highest is $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 211,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

