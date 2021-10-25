3,406 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFPI opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

