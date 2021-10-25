3,105 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.62 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

