300 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Odey Holdings Ltd

Odey Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.2% of Odey Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,748.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

