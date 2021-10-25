28,247 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,956,000. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Pool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 482,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of Pool stock traded up $11.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $514.18. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,375. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $514.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.