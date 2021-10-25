2,112,362 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.67.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

