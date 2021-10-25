-$2.86 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.63). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.05) to ($9.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,182,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. 2,165,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $220.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

