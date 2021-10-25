-$2.63 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.03) and the highest is ($2.09). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($9.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.89) to ($5.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $141.90. 9,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 425.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,790 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 202.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.