$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. 1,264,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,316. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

