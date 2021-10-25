$170.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post sales of $170.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.96 million to $171.56 million. Avalara reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $675.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $678.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $834.06 million, with estimates ranging from $816.24 million to $850.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,539,119. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 297,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

