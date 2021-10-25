14,993 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.