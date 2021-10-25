10,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

