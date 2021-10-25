$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $923,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 7,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

