$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.55. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

ALLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 116,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,825. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

