$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kemper by 762.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kemper by 1,939.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

