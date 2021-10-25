$1.34 EPS Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.05. 218,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,814. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

