$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.21. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ROCK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.