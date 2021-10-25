$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,172,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,299. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.84.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

