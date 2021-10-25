$0.99 EPS Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,430. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

