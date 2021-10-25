$0.79 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.80. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

