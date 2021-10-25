$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,240%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

TROX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.24. 1,081,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Tronox has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

