-$0.47 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 750,192 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 2,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $396.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.01.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.