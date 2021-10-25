$0.40 EPS Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.