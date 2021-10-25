$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $4,227,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLMN opened at $11.62 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

