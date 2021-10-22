ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Up 41% Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 41% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $864,320.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 63,900,104 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

