Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $66.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association traded as high as $64.79 and last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 37295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

