Zero 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,225.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $12,225.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00272389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00114928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00140641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,621,409 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.