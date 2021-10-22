Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Buy

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price objective on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Repsol stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

