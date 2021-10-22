Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Strong Sell

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of VFF opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Village Farms International by 259.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 38.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

