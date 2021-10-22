Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Sell

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $6,082,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

