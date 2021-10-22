Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Sell

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.