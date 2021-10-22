Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. 660,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,808. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

