Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.87. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,616.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

