Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

IIIV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,648. The company has a market capitalization of $774.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

