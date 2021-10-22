Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report $6.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $27.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.31 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.56 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.28. 41,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.94. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

